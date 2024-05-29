Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,449,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $90,808,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 360,615 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.84. The company had a trading volume of 330,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,227. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.97.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

