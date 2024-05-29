Boston Family Office LLC Buys 165 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 774.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.0% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $21.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $482.47. 5,834,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,620. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $444.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $489.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

