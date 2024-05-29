Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.45

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.45 and traded as high as C$33.47. Boralex shares last traded at C$33.40, with a volume of 134,463 shares trading hands.

BLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.38.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.49.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 1.060066 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

