BNB One Day Volume Hits $1.64 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $88.02 billion and $1.64 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $596.38 or 0.00881456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,585,470 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,585,535.062511. The last known price of BNB is 601.49404129 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2172 active market(s) with $1,718,341,899.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
