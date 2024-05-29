BMO US Put Write ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:ZPW)

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BMO US Put Write ETF stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12 month low of C$14.65 and a 12 month high of C$16.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.86.

