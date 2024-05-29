BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of ZWH traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.07. 5,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,441. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of C$20.51 and a 52 week high of C$23.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.46.

