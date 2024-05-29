BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$19.44. The company had a trading volume of 52,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.37. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$17.82 and a twelve month high of C$22.00.

