BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of ZWK traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.79. 54,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,479. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a twelve month low of C$15.60 and a twelve month high of C$21.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.63.

