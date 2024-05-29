BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:ZWHC)

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE ZWHC traded up 0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 28.80. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of 27.09 and a 52 week high of 29.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 29.06.

