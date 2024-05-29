BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN) to Issue $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZWEN stock traded up 0.29 on Wednesday, reaching 30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 30.99. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a 1 year low of 25.75 and a 1 year high of 32.18.

