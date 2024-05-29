BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ZAG stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.32. The company had a trading volume of 149,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,591. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$12.67 and a 52-week high of C$13.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.50.

