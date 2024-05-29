BlackRock Sustainable American Income to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BRSA)

BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Stock Down 0.8 %

LON BRSA traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 198 ($2.53). 186,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of £152.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,640.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 199.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.23. BlackRock Sustainable American Income has a 52-week low of GBX 172.50 ($2.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 207 ($2.64).

Get BlackRock Sustainable American Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock Sustainable American Income news, insider Solomon Soquar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.62) per share, for a total transaction of £20,500 ($26,181.35). 78.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Sustainable American Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.