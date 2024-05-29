BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Up 146.3% in May

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 146.3% from the April 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHD. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,202,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,926,000 after acquiring an additional 556,998 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

