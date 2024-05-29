BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Shares Up 0.5%

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 203 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 203 ($2.59). Approximately 602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202 ($2.58).

BlackRock Income and Growth Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 188.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 184.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,030.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96.

BlackRock Income and Growth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Income and Growth’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. BlackRock Income and Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,000.00%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Company Profile

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

