Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Receives $49.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIRK opened at $49.16 on Friday. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

