Birkenstock (BIRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect Birkenstock to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Birkenstock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Birkenstock Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BIRK opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIRK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.15.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

