Birkenstock (BIRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect Birkenstock to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Birkenstock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Birkenstock Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE:BIRK opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.56. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIRK
Birkenstock Company Profile
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Birkenstock
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.