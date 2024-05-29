Biconomy 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.92 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $405.76 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Biconomy has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000400 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Biconomy Profile
Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 722,758,758 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy.
Biconomy Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.
