Betsy S. Atkins Sells 2,446 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,686. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.06. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $112.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 81,338 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,787 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,778,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

