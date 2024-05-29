Best Buy (BBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Best Buy has set its FY25 guidance at $5.75-6.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-6.200 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBY opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.64.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

