Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) Shares Down 8%

Beacon Energy plc (LON:BCE – Get Free Report) traded down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). 213,120,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 126,584,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).
Beacon Energy Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.08. The company has a market cap of £10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.34.
Beacon Energy Company Profile
