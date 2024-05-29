Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Shares Down 1.7%

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. 170,203 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 134,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Banyan Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$84.36 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32.

Banyan Gold Company Profile

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

See Also

