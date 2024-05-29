Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bank of China Price Performance
Bank of China stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. 10,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,010. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of China has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $13.02.
About Bank of China
