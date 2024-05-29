BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Up 659.4% in May

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 659.4% from the April 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 203,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,687. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $6.23.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.73%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

