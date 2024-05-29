Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,600 shares, an increase of 144.5% from the April 30th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,451.2 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance

BMDPF remained flat at $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

