Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,600 shares, an increase of 144.5% from the April 30th total of 296,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,451.2 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
BMDPF remained flat at $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
