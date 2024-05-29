Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,314 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $71,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 101.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 733.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAR. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.07. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

