Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.79. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $633,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,207.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $633,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,207.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $608,931.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,704.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,641 shares of company stock worth $7,662,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,429,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,592,000 after purchasing an additional 516,446 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 33.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,282,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,761,000 after acquiring an additional 827,647 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

