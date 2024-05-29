AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $178.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $549,438.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,804 shares of company stock valued at $18,832,532. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $169.73 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

