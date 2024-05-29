Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,981,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,120 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $461,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.2 %

ADP traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.30. 1,483,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.68. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.