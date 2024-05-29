Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 3.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 702,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,625,000 after purchasing an additional 285,580 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.30. 1,483,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,319. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.30 and its 200 day moving average is $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

