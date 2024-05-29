Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 86.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after buying an additional 95,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.45. 1,845,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,652. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

