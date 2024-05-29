Auto Prop Reit (APR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 17th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.53). The business had revenue of C$23.29 million during the quarter.
About Auto Prop Reit
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auto Prop Reit
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.