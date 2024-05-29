Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.58

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.58 and traded as high as C$4.99. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$4.99, with a volume of 821,223 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.14.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATH

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$311.12 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5296656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Athabasca Oil

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$130,340.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.