ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Announces $0.36 Dividend

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3571 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
ATCO Stock Down 1.1 %
ATCO stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.34. 9,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. ATCO has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $31.82.
About ATCO
