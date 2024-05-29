Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Insider Annie Murphy Buys 1,830 Shares

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) insider Annie Murphy acquired 1,830 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,696 ($34.43) per share, for a total transaction of £49,336.80 ($63,009.96).

Shares of LON:ABF traded up GBX 17.22 ($0.22) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,658.22 ($33.95). 914,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,859. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,570.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,413.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,703.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Associated British Foods plc has a one year low of GBX 1,804.50 ($23.05) and a one year high of GBX 2,770.66 ($35.39).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.70 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 3,483.87%.

ABF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($25.54) to GBX 2,250 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

