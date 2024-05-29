ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in May

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ASM International Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $728.53. 3,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,576. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $642.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.78. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $735.83.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 21.27%. Research analysts predict that ASM International will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.
ASM International Increases Dividend
About ASM International
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
