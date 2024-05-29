Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of ARTW opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

