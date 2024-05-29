Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes $48.27 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,943,121 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,529 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 11.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,240 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in UiPath by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

