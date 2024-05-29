Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 8,934 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,421,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.65% of Kanzhun worth $40,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Kanzhun by 338.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,106,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after acquiring an additional 853,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kanzhun by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth about $98,023,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth about $10,484,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 0.50. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

