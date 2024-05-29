Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 4,485 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Insulet were worth $39,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Down 1.2 %

PODD opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $298.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.05 and its 200 day moving average is $185.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PODD

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.