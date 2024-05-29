Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 3,651,876 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,615,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651,876 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.28% of Snap worth $78,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 59,641 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $656,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,267,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,939,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,509,829 shares of company stock valued at $21,263,829.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.