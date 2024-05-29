Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,250 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.87% of Calix worth $53,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in Calix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Stock Performance

CALX stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

View Our Latest Report on Calix

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.