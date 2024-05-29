Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 214.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,518 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $56,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,618,000 after buying an additional 881,710 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $329,367,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,318,000 after buying an additional 1,389,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.05.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

