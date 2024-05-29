Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $72.89 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 685,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,103 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $72,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $1,977,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $118.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.92. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

