Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $59.07 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,808,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.78% of Gentex worth $59,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 14.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 344,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 130.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $37.58.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

