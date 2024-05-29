Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $46.62 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $46,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $190.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.87. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.43 and a 12-month high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

