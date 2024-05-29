Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,826,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,841 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.49% of News worth $69,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,956,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in News by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,447,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,282,000 after purchasing an additional 204,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in News by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,251,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in News by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,203,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in News by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 285,383 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

