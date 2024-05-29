Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $308.81 and last traded at $308.53. 449,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,522,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.49.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.10 and a 200-day moving average of $263.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total transaction of $5,667,784.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,891.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total value of $5,667,784.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,891.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,109 shares of company stock valued at $121,583,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

