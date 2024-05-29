Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.10

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $63.10, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

Arcadis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34.

Arcadis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.7747 dividend. This is a boost from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

