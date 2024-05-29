Apu Apustaja Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Apu Apustaja token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. Apu Apustaja has a market capitalization of $224.15 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja launched on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,270,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,892,270,705 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.club. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,270,703.0493 with 312,746,524,834.8212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.0007661 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $6,625,280.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.club/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

