Appulse (CVE:APL) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 24,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 18,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Appulse Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 14.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.35 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.31.

About Appulse

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; and provision of maintenance services, consulting, and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs.

